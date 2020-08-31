McAllen, TX - Josefina Casas went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020 at the age of 99 in McAllen, Texas. She was born in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.



She was the youngest of 6 children born to Juan Casas and Asuncion Berlanga. Josefina lived a long, happy and blessed life. One of her many joys was her garden, where she spent hours pruning, watering and simply enjoying the outdoors. She loved the Lord with all her heart and was an active member at Templo Calvario, A.D. where she was a teacher for many years. She loved to sing in church, travel, and had a passion for lost souls, she would walk to downtown McAllen and share God's Word to whoever she encountered and passing out tracts. She will be forever remembered and cherished. Josefina has 3 children, 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents: Juan Casas and Asuncion Berlanga; siblings: Aurora Casas Soto, Arturo Casas, Maria del Refugio "Cuca" Casas Siller, Luz Casas De La Fuente, Jesus Casas, Guadalupe Casas Garcia; Son-in-law: Ildefonso R. Casarez; and Daughter-in-law: Francisca De La Garza.



Josefina is survived by her children: Dolores Garza (Ildefonso), Guadalupe De La Garza (Emma), and Rogelio Casas (Carmela); 10 loving grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 1 sister-in-law, many nephews, nieces, family and friends.



The family would like to give special thanks to Josefina's Providers: Laura Martinez and Emma De la Garza. Thank you for being very loving and caring with our mother and grandmother these last few months, we appreciate all you did for her well being. May God bless you always.



Funeral services under the direction of Kreidler Funeral Home of McAllen. The visitation will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Kreidler Funeral Home with a Service at 11:00 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store