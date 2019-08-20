|
|
San Juan - Josefina Cavazos, 90, entered eternal rest Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Cavazos was a lifelong resident of San Juan and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Cavazos Sr.; a son, Mario Alberto Cavazos; her parents, Gregorio and Beatriz De La Rosa; three brothers, Guadalupe De La Rosa, Teodoro De La Rosa, Gregorio De La Rosa Jr.; and two sisters, Dolores Tanguma and Carolina Garza.
Josefina is survived by four children, Maria De Jesus (Israel) Cano of San Antonio, Corina Saenz of McAllen, Arturo (Bertha) Cavazos Jr., of San Juan, Arnoldo Cavazos of Bakersfield, CA; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Ruben De La Rosa; and a sister, Oralia Alaniz, both of San Juan.
The family would like to give special thanks to Esmeralda Trevino and Lydia Moya for the care given to Josefina.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019