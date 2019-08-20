Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Josefina Cavazos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefina Cavazos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josefina Cavazos Obituary
San Juan - Josefina Cavazos, 90, entered eternal rest Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Cavazos was a lifelong resident of San Juan and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Cavazos Sr.; a son, Mario Alberto Cavazos; her parents, Gregorio and Beatriz De La Rosa; three brothers, Guadalupe De La Rosa, Teodoro De La Rosa, Gregorio De La Rosa Jr.; and two sisters, Dolores Tanguma and Carolina Garza.

Josefina is survived by four children, Maria De Jesus (Israel) Cano of San Antonio, Corina Saenz of McAllen, Arturo (Bertha) Cavazos Jr., of San Juan, Arnoldo Cavazos of Bakersfield, CA; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Ruben De La Rosa; and a sister, Oralia Alaniz, both of San Juan.

The family would like to give special thanks to Esmeralda Trevino and Lydia Moya for the care given to Josefina.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josefina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now