Josefina G. Vasquez Obituary
PHARR - Josefina G. Vasquez, 89, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Edinburg. She was born on February 26, 1930 to Pedro and Carmen Garcia in Harlingen, TX.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rufino Vasquez; her children Juana Vasquez, Esther (Jose Luis) Sanchez, Elizabeth (Misaias) Torres, Rebecca (Darrell) Maynard. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jessie Stanfield, Eric Stanfield, Rebecca Vasquez, Lydia Santillan, Abraham Torres, Natalie Conrad, Josue Sanchez, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 and Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. A Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 24, 2019
