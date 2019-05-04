Home

EDINBURG - Josefina "Alicia" Garza, 82, went home to our Lord Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Born in Matamoros, Tamps., Alicia had lived in Edinburg most of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Josefina enjoyed decorating her home and hosting all family gatherings with a warm welcome. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and sewing in her free time. Her family was her pride and joy. Alicia is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Amparo Herrera-Nieto; and a sister, Esthela Cantu-Nieto.

Mrs. Garza is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Israel Garza of Edinburg two sons, Jesse Jo (Nora Elia Gonzalez) Garza, Juan Jose Garza, both of Dallas; five daughters, Norma A. (David) Montes De Oca, Nereida Paez, Rose Marie (T.J. Tijerina) Garza, Alicia (Reymundo) Fuentes, and Veronica Garza, all of Edinburg; 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Jose (Francisca) Nieto and Teresa (Idelfonso) De La Garza, both of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 4, 2019
