McAllen, TX - Josefina (Fina) Gonzalez Isais, 73, passed away peacefully at her home and God received her into His loving arms on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 18, 1946 in Villa de Santo Domingo, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Guadalupe Isais and Maria del Refugio Castro. She married Ramiro Gonzalez Soto, who calls her "my twin soul", in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Maximiliano Gonzalez, her father, Guadalupe Isais from Delano, California and her mother, Maria Del Refugio Castro from San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
She was an amazing woman of strong faith, integrity and immense love. She treasured above all the unity of her family. Our mother was a very successful businesswoman, a woman who always spoke the truth and an exemplary mother. Mom was our prayer warrior and her blessings protected us from harm's way and helped us in times of trouble. Mom, I know you are still interceding for us and will always watch over each one of us. We love you mom. Until we reunite again.
Her passion was traveling to the mountains and the bathing in just about any river. She loved camping at Garner State Park regardless of the season. She was known as the strongest prayer warrior for our family and her love for Jesus and prayers showered blessings upon all her family. Fina's entrepreneurial spirit was evident at a very young age and she owned numerous businesses alongside her husband. After migrating to the United States and in spite of little education, she set her sight on attaining her GED and getting her Beautician license. She received her GED and her Beautician license and opened Fina's Beauty Salon in McAllen for over 30 years. After closing her salon, she joined her husband in the construction business and successfully operated another division of the company.
She called all her family her Greatest Treasure and it gave her so much joy to see all of us take up half of a restaurant. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ramiro, her children: Imelda (Abel) Leal, Adriana (Salomon) Lopez, Josie (Jorge) Velasco, Ramiro (Clara) Gonzalez, Raul (Annet) Gonzalez, Illiana (Nicolas Miranda) Gonzalez, Cristina (Michael) Rodriguez. Grandchildren: Clarissa (Roberto) Patino, Austin Leal, Kailonni Leal, Vanessa (Luis) Solis, George (Jennifer) Mendoza, Jonathan (Ruth) Mendoza, Kaitlynn (Oscar Villarreal) Velasco, Nicolas Velasco, Victoria Velasco, Devanee Gonzalez, Marc Gonzalez, Stephanie Gonzalez, Ramiro Gonzalez III, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Khaylee Gonzalez, Kristopher Gonzalez, Kevin Gonzalez, Mallory Gonzalez, Ashley Cisneros, Corey Cisneros Jr., Michael Rodriguez Jr., Natalie Rodriguez, Valerie Rodriguez. Great grandchildren: Gianna and Gavin Patino, Lexine, Lily and James Solis, Derrick and Olivia Mendoza, Ruth and Mia, Nathan, Zoe Mendoza, Avery Villareal, Julian and Bella Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Serenity. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help 2209 Kendlewood Ave, McAllen, TX 78501. Interment will take place following the Mass at Valley Memorial Gardens. The Celebration of Life will take place after the burial at Funeraria Del Angel from 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 12, 2020