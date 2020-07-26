Alamo - Josefina Noyola, 90, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Noyola Garcia; a son, Santos Noyola; and a grandson, Emmanuel Rios.Mrs. Noyola is survived by her 11 children, Leonardo Javier Noyola of McAllen, Rafael Noyola of Wisconsin, Griselda Ortega of Idaho, Marisela Malacara, Carlos Noyola, both of Pharr, Norma Montalvo of Weslaco, Magaly Rios of Alamo, Marlen Garza of McAlllen, Gerardo Noyola of Reynosa, Veronica Noyola of Alamo, Jorge Luis Noyola of Reynosa; numerous grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Arturo Escobedo, Ildefonso Escobedo, Julio Escobedo, Antonia Medrano, Elvia Rojas, all of Alamo, Concepcion Rodriguez, Maria De Los Angeles Zavala, both of Galveston and Isidra Gomez of Idaho.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday July 28, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.