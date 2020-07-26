1/1
Josefina Noyola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josefina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alamo - Josefina Noyola, 90, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Noyola Garcia; a son, Santos Noyola; and a grandson, Emmanuel Rios.

Mrs. Noyola is survived by her 11 children, Leonardo Javier Noyola of McAllen, Rafael Noyola of Wisconsin, Griselda Ortega of Idaho, Marisela Malacara, Carlos Noyola, both of Pharr, Norma Montalvo of Weslaco, Magaly Rios of Alamo, Marlen Garza of McAlllen, Gerardo Noyola of Reynosa, Veronica Noyola of Alamo, Jorge Luis Noyola of Reynosa; numerous grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Arturo Escobedo, Ildefonso Escobedo, Julio Escobedo, Antonia Medrano, Elvia Rojas, all of Alamo, Concepcion Rodriguez, Maria De Los Angeles Zavala, both of Galveston and Isidra Gomez of Idaho.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday July 28, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved