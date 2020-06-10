Joshua "Mayhem" Ybarra
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alamo - Joshua "Mayhem" Ybarra, 29, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Born in McAllen, he lived in Alamo most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Jesus Hernandez and Daniel Ybarra.

Josh is survived by his loving children, Emma and Jason Ybarra (Becky Leija) of Alamo; his mother, Leticia Hernandez of Alamo; his "old man," Javier (Honesty) Ybarra of San Juan; a sister, Ashley Ybarra of Alamo; his maternal and paternal grandmothers, Pura Hernandez and Lupita Ybarra.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, June 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery.

Josh was an awesome role model, a great dad, a loving son, an excellent officer, a great friend, and the best brother. He was fearless and relentless while serving and protecting the City of Pharr. Anybody who knew Josh has memorable stories about him. He had a magical smile and a heart of gold. Josh, you will be dearly missed.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved