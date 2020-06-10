Alamo - Joshua "Mayhem" Ybarra, 29, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.Born in McAllen, he lived in Alamo most of his life.He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Jesus Hernandez and Daniel Ybarra.Josh is survived by his loving children, Emma and Jason Ybarra (Becky Leija) of Alamo; his mother, Leticia Hernandez of Alamo; his "old man," Javier (Honesty) Ybarra of San Juan; a sister, Ashley Ybarra of Alamo; his maternal and paternal grandmothers, Pura Hernandez and Lupita Ybarra.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, June 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery.Josh was an awesome role model, a great dad, a loving son, an excellent officer, a great friend, and the best brother. He was fearless and relentless while serving and protecting the City of Pharr. Anybody who knew Josh has memorable stories about him. He had a magical smile and a heart of gold. Josh, you will be dearly missed.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.