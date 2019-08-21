|
Alamo - Josue Noe Salazar, 37, entered eternal rest Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born in McAllen, Noe had lived in Alamo all of his life.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ramon G. Mancias.
Noe is survived by a daughter, Kayla D. Salazar; his mother, Rebecca G. Mancias; father, Eligio Salazar; stepfather, Jorge Rendon; six siblings, Christina (John Parker) Rendon, Iliana (Joey) Simmons, Isaac (Olivia) Rendon, Elisa (Rafael) Camacho, Micaela Salazar, Lucas Salazar; nieces and nephew, Jolene, Isabel, Aubrey, John, Vivianna, and Adelaide, Alexis, Sebastian Rafael, Gabriela and Meelah Teresa Camacho; maternal grandmother, Maria G. Mancias; paternal grandmothers, Virginia Rodriguez, Alicia Saenz; his companion, Lori De Los Santos; stepchildren, Noah and Alexander; uncles and aunts, Ruben (Ana) Mancias, Fernando (Sandra Rodriguez) Mancias, Ramiro (Maribel) Mancias, Delia (Joe) Alaniz, Delma (Eduardo) Singleterry, Elvia Luna, Raymond Mancias, Rigoberto, Guillermo, Julio, Mario, Jose, Alicia Salazar, Carmen Arredondo, Ana Contreras, James (Letty) Mattox, Leonel (Michelle) Luna; and a blessed amount of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 21, 2019