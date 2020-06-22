Josue Roberto (Santos) Alfaro
Edinburg - On June 16, 2020, my Lord called upon my name and I answered yes, your majesty. I was born to the late Jose and Rosa Elvia Alfaro on August 31, 1954.

My life was blessed by the LOVE of my life of 22 years (June 5, 1998), Cynthia Diaz Alfaro, my daughter Itza Marie Robles (Edinburg), parents-in-law Roman & Elida Diaz (McAllen), sisters-in-law, Diana Garcia (Rodolfo), Rubina Palma (Rio), numerous nieces and nephews, and my poodle fur baby Cotton Candy.

I am proceeded in death by my brother-in-law Javier R. Diaz and five heavenly Alfaro baby angels.

Special Thanks to my nephew Javier Roman Diaz, Jackie, Tere, Lily of McAllen Medical Center and Juan Moreno.

I have entered the pearly gates and walking the streets of gold. Until we meet again my dear family. I Love you all.

Published in The Monitor on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

