Harlingen - Josue Rolando Molina, 61, entered eternal rest Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence in McAllen, TX.After many years of working in retail, Josue earned his degree and became a teacher. He spent the last 15 years teaching and coaching for Los Fresnos CISD. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and grilling "en MI RINCON" for family and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Josue Gertrudis and Olga Aminta Molina.Josue is survived by his loving wife, Juana Elisa Molina; three children, Josue David (Amy) Molina, Sara Bianca (Danny Choate) Molina, and Roland James Molina; two grandchildren, Mikaela Rylee Molina and Josue Joseph Molina; two siblings, Iris Molina and Norma Laura Molina.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, June 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.The family is grateful for the medical services provided by Dr. Donna Joule, Health Care Unlimited, and Amara Hospice.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.