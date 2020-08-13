1/1
Jovita Tovar
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jovita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alton - Jovita Tovar, age 86, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence in Alton, TX, due to complications from COVID-19. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Jovita was born in Mission, Texas on May 15, 1934 and grew up in Alton.

She joins her husband Hermilo Tovar in Heaven and is survived by her children: Margot Lugo, Hilda Ruiz, Gabriel Tovar, Marina Cruz, Maria Tovar, Diana Tovar, Javier Tovar, Alma Tovar, Hermilo Tovar Jr. and Mayte Arechiga and their respective spouses. She is also survived by her 25 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Jovita was the most loving, caring and selfless person to those who knew her. She was a mother to not only her children but to everyone she came to know and was known as 'Ama' to all. Ama loved to be surrounded by her family and watching her favorite TV shows, scratching lottery tickets and making sure everyone around her was fed.

Ama will be dearly missed by all who knew her. We know that God has gained a beautiful angel who will be watching over us. Rest in peace, Ama, we love you forever.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved