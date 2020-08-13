Alton - Jovita Tovar, age 86, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence in Alton, TX, due to complications from COVID-19. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Jovita was born in Mission, Texas on May 15, 1934 and grew up in Alton.She joins her husband Hermilo Tovar in Heaven and is survived by her children: Margot Lugo, Hilda Ruiz, Gabriel Tovar, Marina Cruz, Maria Tovar, Diana Tovar, Javier Tovar, Alma Tovar, Hermilo Tovar Jr. and Mayte Arechiga and their respective spouses. She is also survived by her 25 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.Jovita was the most loving, caring and selfless person to those who knew her. She was a mother to not only her children but to everyone she came to know and was known as 'Ama' to all. Ama loved to be surrounded by her family and watching her favorite TV shows, scratching lottery tickets and making sure everyone around her was fed.Ama will be dearly missed by all who knew her. We know that God has gained a beautiful angel who will be watching over us. Rest in peace, Ama, we love you forever.Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.