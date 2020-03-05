|
|
Edinburg - Jovita V. Marez, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Edinburg.
Jovita was a devoted Christian, with a strong faith in God. She dedicated her life to her family, teaching them important values that will live in them forever. She is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Doroteo Marez; a son, Clemente (Janie) Cruz, Jr.; a grandson, Clemente Cruz III; and a brother, Ramon Alfredo Valdez.
Mrs. Marez is survived by her three children, Maria Elia (+Juan) Tello, Jovita Marivel (+Jacinto) Figueroa, Abigail C. Gamboa (Phillip), all of Edinburg; 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Juan Manuel Jr., Adrian, Connie, Dina, Casey, Jennifer, Ashley, Ezekiel; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, March 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 5, 2020