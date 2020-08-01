Weslaco - Juan A. Rocha passed away peacefully at Knapp Medical Center on Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born on May 23, 1959 in Donna. He was raised and eventually retired in Donna. He started working at a very young age as a migrant farm worker to assist his parents. He was employed by Donna ISD Transportation Department for 25 years.He is preceded in death by his parents Segundo and Felicitas Rocha, brother Onofre Rocha, sisters Amadita Rocha, Maria S. Rocha, and Maria A. Solis.He is survived and loved by his sister Ignacia R. (John) Castillo, Brother in Law Efrain Solis and Sister in Law Felicitas Rocha. He is also survived by his loving wife of 48+ years, Olivia S. Rocha, amazing father to Maria Y. (Lori) Rocha, Esmeralda R. (Yuni) Rodriguez, Martin (Claudia) Rocha, Amy Rocha, Michelle Rocha and Juan Rocha Jr. He and his wife loved and enjoyed spending time with and taking care of their 14 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Fur-Grandson. Godfather to many and loving Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle to so many nieces and nephews.The Entire Rocha Family would love to Thank the Nurses, Doctors, and additional members of the healthcare team for their Exemplary Level of Care. We are beyond blessed for the Love, Compassion and Respect Our Father received.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home of Donna.VISITATIONMondayAugust 3, 20203:00 PM to 8:00 PMFUNERAL SERVICETuesdayAugust 4, 202010:00 AMVal Verde Memorial Gardens