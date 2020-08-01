1/1
Juan A. Rocha
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weslaco - Juan A. Rocha passed away peacefully at Knapp Medical Center on Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born on May 23, 1959 in Donna. He was raised and eventually retired in Donna. He started working at a very young age as a migrant farm worker to assist his parents. He was employed by Donna ISD Transportation Department for 25 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Segundo and Felicitas Rocha, brother Onofre Rocha, sisters Amadita Rocha, Maria S. Rocha, and Maria A. Solis.

He is survived and loved by his sister Ignacia R. (John) Castillo, Brother in Law Efrain Solis and Sister in Law Felicitas Rocha. He is also survived by his loving wife of 48+ years, Olivia S. Rocha, amazing father to Maria Y. (Lori) Rocha, Esmeralda R. (Yuni) Rodriguez, Martin (Claudia) Rocha, Amy Rocha, Michelle Rocha and Juan Rocha Jr. He and his wife loved and enjoyed spending time with and taking care of their 14 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Fur-Grandson. Godfather to many and loving Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle to so many nieces and nephews.

The Entire Rocha Family would love to Thank the Nurses, Doctors, and additional members of the healthcare team for their Exemplary Level of Care. We are beyond blessed for the Love, Compassion and Respect Our Father received.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home of Donna.

VISITATION

Monday

August 3, 2020

3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

FUNERAL SERVICE

Tuesday

August 4, 2020

10:00 AM

Val Verde Memorial Gardens



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Val Verde Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved