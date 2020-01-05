|
McAllen - Juan Alaniz, 85, left to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. He was born to Felipe and Simona Alaniz on May 6, 1934 in McAllen. He is now reunited with his wife: Bertha P. Alaniz; daughter: Hortencia A Martinez; son: Juan Alaniz Jr and grandson: Marcos Garza; who have preceded in death. Juan and his wife, Bertha participated in many dance contests; coming home as 1st place winners every time. Juan's passion was going fishing, hunting and assist in making barbeque pits. He also enjoyed working on his and his daughter's lawns. He loved western movies and watching boxing with his son-in-laws. On his way home, he loved making a pit-stop at Jack-in-the-Box; he needed his fix (LOL). Juan worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircrafts in Long Beach, California. When he and his family moved to Texas, he worked for the City of McAllen. He enjoyed spending quality time with his children: Oralia (Ruben) Garza Sr, Olidia (Johnny) Alaniz Ramirez, Olga Alaniz, Obidio Alaniz; sister: Margarita Flores; grandchildren: John C. (Jennifer) Martinez, Rocky Longoria, Mark A. (Zoraida) Longoria, Ruben (Sandra) Garza; great-grandchildren: Marcos A. Garza, Daniel J. Garza, Christopher Martinez; great-great-grandchildren: Mark A. Longoria Jr., Jayci Martinez, Zella Zae Longoria, Jordn Villalon and Jaxon Villalon. Juan was there for whoever needed help; he was always there to lend a hand, even if it was a two hour drive to Corpus Christi because it was a sunny weekend to go fishing. Family will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel, 3611 N Taylor Rd Mission, TX 78573. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 5, 2020