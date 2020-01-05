Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Alaniz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Alaniz


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Alaniz Obituary
McAllen - Juan Alaniz, 85, left to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. He was born to Felipe and Simona Alaniz on May 6, 1934 in McAllen. He is now reunited with his wife: Bertha P. Alaniz; daughter: Hortencia A Martinez; son: Juan Alaniz Jr and grandson: Marcos Garza; who have preceded in death. Juan and his wife, Bertha participated in many dance contests; coming home as 1st place winners every time. Juan's passion was going fishing, hunting and assist in making barbeque pits. He also enjoyed working on his and his daughter's lawns. He loved western movies and watching boxing with his son-in-laws. On his way home, he loved making a pit-stop at Jack-in-the-Box; he needed his fix (LOL). Juan worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircrafts in Long Beach, California. When he and his family moved to Texas, he worked for the City of McAllen. He enjoyed spending quality time with his children: Oralia (Ruben) Garza Sr, Olidia (Johnny) Alaniz Ramirez, Olga Alaniz, Obidio Alaniz; sister: Margarita Flores; grandchildren: John C. (Jennifer) Martinez, Rocky Longoria, Mark A. (Zoraida) Longoria, Ruben (Sandra) Garza; great-grandchildren: Marcos A. Garza, Daniel J. Garza, Christopher Martinez; great-great-grandchildren: Mark A. Longoria Jr., Jayci Martinez, Zella Zae Longoria, Jordn Villalon and Jaxon Villalon. Juan was there for whoever needed help; he was always there to lend a hand, even if it was a two hour drive to Corpus Christi because it was a sunny weekend to go fishing. Family will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel, 3611 N Taylor Rd Mission, TX 78573. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -