Juan Alberto Flores
1951 - 2020
Mcallen - Mission- Juan Alberto Flores passed away at Rio Grande Regional Hospital on July 24, 2020. He was born to Librado and Maria Santos (Santitos) Flores on July 4, 1951 in the city of Reynosa, Tamps. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is preceded in death by his father, daughter and grandchild Jose Adrian (2011). He is survived by his long-time love Francisca Flores, and five children, Juan Martin, Maria Dolores, Jorge Alberto, Jesus Librado, and Claudia Isabel, 16 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, his mother, 5 brothers and 5 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a devoted catholic minister whom he inspired with his daily prayer messages all the way to Central America his faith to God and our Lord Jesus Christ would always prevail.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
