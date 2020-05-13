Juan Andres Regalado
1990 - 2020
Houston, Texas - Juan Andres Regalado, 29, passed away on May 9, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1990 in in McAllen, TX to Salvador Regalado and Hilda Vega.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvador and Hilda; and his grandfather, Alfredo Regalado.

Juan is survived by his wife, Angeles Rodriguez; his children, Kaitlyn Regalado, Daemon Regalado, Mia Regalado, Varian Regalado; siblings, Salvador Regalado Jr., Ethan Regalado, Mariam Regalado, Alonso Regalado, Justin Regalado, David Regalado, Gabriela Regalado; grandparents, Manuela Regalado, Juanita Hernandez, Raul Vega; and numerous extended family and friends.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 9:30am - 12:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 12:00pm. Interment to follow. For more information please go to our website FunerariaDelAngelMission.com.

Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.



Published in The Monitor on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
09:30 - 12:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
MAY
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
