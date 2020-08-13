Alamo - Juan Antonio Morin, 67, entered eternal rest Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Solara Hospital in McAllen.He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Josefa Morin; three sisters, Yolanda Jurado, Irene Guerrero, Evangelina Morin.Juan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Josefina Morin; six children, Rene Enrique Morin, Evangelina Munoz, Sylvia Marie Jimenez, Rachel Yvette Mendoza, Juan Antonio Morin Jr., Matthew Adam Morin; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 12 siblings, Elida Ramos, Joe Morin, Guadalupe Morin, Baldemar Morin, Roberto Morin, Rodolfo Morin, Noe Morin, Diana Rodriguez, Norma Lohse, Mary Morin, Carmen Garza, and San Juanita Garza.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Friday, August 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.