1/1
Juan Bustos Ortiz
1937 - 2020
EDINBURG - Juan Bustos Ortiz, 82, passed away at home with his family by his side, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He was born on September 13, 1937, to Manuel Ortiz and Ignacia Bustos. He was their only son and as his mother died shortly after his birth, Juan was raised by his maternal grandmother until the age of 5, then later his paternal grandparents raised him. He grew up with his aunts/uncles as if they were his sisters/brothers.

Juan was a son of migrant families, he grew up all over the US working various crops. With a 4th grade education, he succeeded in obtaining employment with Coastal Gas as a commercial trailer driver delivering gas.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother; his eldest son, Eloy Ortiz; and two half-siblings, Alejandro and Chavela Ortiz.

Juan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maria Helena Pena Ortiz; his children, Norma (Roger) Duncan, Nora (Mateo) Sandoval, Ignacia Ortiz, Mario Ortiz, Juan (Linda) Ortiz Jr., Irma Ortiz, Rolando (Myra) Ortiz, Fernando (Norma) Ortiz; half-siblings, Juan Manuel, Aurora, Mercedes, Clemente, Martin from Port Aransas; many grandkids and great-grandkids.

As per his request, and due to COVID 19, no formal services will be performed. He will be cremated, and his final resting place will be at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens, next to his son, Eloy.

Sympathies can be sent to the family at 231 E. Wisconsin Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
