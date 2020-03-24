|
|
Donna - Juan E. Hernandez, Jr., joined his beloved wife, Maria Luisa (Lugo) Hernandez, in heaven on March 21, 2020. Our hearts are heavy, but we find solace in knowing that our parents are reunited in paradise. He is survived by his sons, George (Brenda); Johnny (Joy); daughters, Gloria (Bob) Henderson; Cynthia (+Tony) Ayala; Julie (Greg) Lynch; Rosie Hernandez; and Melissa (Matthew) Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Aurora Hernandez, as well as his sister Amelia Valdez, and brothers Ramiro and Ponciano Hernandez.
He is survived by his brothers Adan (Rosie) Hernandez, Alfredo (Sue) Hernandez, as well as 15 grandchildren; Heather, Amber, Aaron, Melinda, James, Kimberly, Alex, Anthony, Alyssa, Austin, Travis, Jenna, Jared, Forrest, Josh, Emily and 6 great-grandchildren; Charlotte, Valor, Ryler, Landon, Ella and Graham
He proudly answered the call to serve his country during the Korean War (POL) trainer and 50-caliber machine gun instructor.
He humbly started his 80 year career as a field worker, moving up to truck driving, and eventually owning a small fleet of trucks. Aspiring for more, he put himself through business college, becoming a master bookkeeper for Stites Berry Farms (the largest strawberry broker in the U.S. at the time). In the 70's, he transitioned into the cotton industry where he managed the business operations for Joe Christmas Gin, which afforded hundreds of local residents employment over the span of 20 years. His last venture into the real estate business brought him full circle from his beginnings as a humble field worker to entrepreneur.
Dad never forgot any act of kindness shown to him, big or small. It might be the next day or the next month or even the next year, but he always paid it forward. Friends and family would benefit from his famous potted plants of chile pequin, roses, or fruit trees. He always claimed he would just put the seed in the ground and add water, but we knew better.
He was a storyteller who loved talking to people. He could sit with you for long hours conversing about anything and everything from his grandchildren, dogs, hobbies, yard, to his love for his old '57 Chevy and Cadillacs. His stories would entertain, inspire, teach life lessons and forge connections with all who heard them.
As the patriarch of our family, we looked to him for guidance, encouragement and love, which he gave in multitude. He always made time to impart words of wisdom, affection, and support to his children and grandchildren. His profound devotion to our family was evident in his selfless acts of love and kindness.
He loved and cared for Mom all his life, especially when she was confined to a nursing home. Everyday he insisted on taking a shift to sit and talk to her. Oftentimes, they would be found watching TV together in the home's family room, almost like they were out on a date. Mom's birthdays at the nursing home were mariachi-filled parties where family, the residents and their visitors were treated to music, botanas, and cake. It was a joy to see so much love and happiness there.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the following: Dr. Jose Pena, MD, Dr. H. Ghaddar, M.D FACP and their staffs, Kindred Hospice, Father Robert and Father Eka of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Lastly, we are grateful to the special family caregivers, Gracie Alonzo and Vicky Luguna, who also cared for our mother.
?Pallbearers will be Greg and Travis Lynch; Jared Hernandez, Matthew, Forrest and Joshua Jones; Anthony Ayala, and Aaron Hernandez.
?Honorary pallbearers are James Henderson and Austin Lynch.
Visitation/viewing will be at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna. For more information on viewing please contact Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna. Rosary and mass TBD by family at a later date.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2020