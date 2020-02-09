|
McAllen, TX - Juan Francisco "Frank" Mares left his family sooner than they wanted on February 07, 2020 at the age of 71. In his passing he was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 04, 1948 in Alamo, Texas to Abel Mares and Aminta Contreras Mares.
He lived in Alamo until the age of 10 years old when the family moved to Vale, Oregon. He attended grade school, Vale Union High School and Treasure Valley Community College. He returned to the Rio Grande Valley to continue his education at Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas. He remained a lifelong resident of his beloved Rio Grande Valley, a place where his family's roots ran deep. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he had the skills to turn his catch into a fabulous feast. His love of dancing was evident on the dance floor. After retirement from property management, he found his passion in working at the Salvation Army where he made many friends and became a father figure to many young men. He had a huge heart and a wicked sense of humor until the day he died. His final act of love for his daughter was to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. He kept his word by fulfilling the promise to do so.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Aminta Mares.
He is survived by his children, son Juan Francisco Mares, Jr. of Richland, WA, daughter, Norma Theresa "Princee" Mares (Daniel Saenz) of Edinburg, TX, sister, Oralia Mares (Carl Meisel) of Salem, OR, brother Abel Mares, Jr. (Amanda) of Hemet, CA, nephews Daniel (Shana) Canales of Keizer, OR, David (Deena) Canales of Monmouth, OR. He is also survived by his loving longtime companion, Rosie Garza of McAllen, TX. He is survived by eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation Sunday, February 09, 2020 2-9 pm Del Angel Funeral Home 3611 North Taylor Road, Mission, Texas 78573 with a Catholic Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral mass is Monday, February 10, 2020 11:00 am Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Edinburg, Texas. Burial following at Valley Memorial Gardens, Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 9, 2020