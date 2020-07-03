1/1
Juan G. Hernandez
Edinburg - Juan G. Hernandez, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Edinburg Nursing & Rehab Center.

Juan is preceded in death by his wife, Rosa R. Hernandez; a son, Noe Hernandez Sr.; a daughter, Marta H. Perez; his parents, Felipe and Braulia Hernandez; and eight siblings.

Mr. Hernandez is survived by his children, Juan Hernandez Jr., Joel Hernandez, Felipe (Sandra) Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, Jesus Hernandez, Esequiel Hernandez, Beatriz H. (John) Coleman, Patricia H. (Gerardo) Huerta, Giselle (Alejandro) Hernandez; a sister, Anselma Beltran; and numerous grandchildren and great grand-children.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
09:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
4
Interment
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
