Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Juan Gildardo Garcia

Juan Gildardo Garcia Obituary
Edinburg - Juan Gildardo Garcia, 61, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his loving wife, Francisca Magdalena Garcia; three children, Brisa (Adrian) Torres, Miriam (Fernando) Galvan, Juan Gildardo Garcia III; seven grandchildren; a sister, Mayradina Salinas.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 26, 2020
