1/1
Juan Guerrero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission, TX. - Juan Guerrero was born in Mission on July 23, 1950 and was called to heaven on August 27, 2020. He worked so hard to provide for his family while working in Minnesota on the Brandt Farm for over 30 years and then continued working on the Valan Farm for over 10 years, until retirement. After retiring from a full-time job, he continued doing what he loved the most, construction and carpentry as he would say he would feel ill when he was not working. He loved architecture and building, but not more than his children. Juan was full of life and was always very happy and go-lucky. He touched the lives of everyone he met. Acquaintances always turned into friends. He was always eager to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his children from his first marriage Belma (Frank) Vega of Mission, Juan Javier Guerrero of Mission, Anna D. Hodges of Breckenridge, MN., Jose (Sandra) Guerrero of Moorhead, MN., his current wife, Maria G. and son, Juan R. of Mission, multiple siblings from Mission and Hampton, IA, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ignacia and Jose, brothers Jose, Victoriano, Antonio, and Manuel, son Joel and grandson John Henry. Visitation will be held on September 22nd from 5 to 9, a drive by blessing at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and graveside services at Valley Memorial Gardens will be held on September 23rd at 8 am. Ric Brown Family Funeral Home is in charge the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved