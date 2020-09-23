Mission, TX. - Juan Guerrero was born in Mission on July 23, 1950 and was called to heaven on August 27, 2020. He worked so hard to provide for his family while working in Minnesota on the Brandt Farm for over 30 years and then continued working on the Valan Farm for over 10 years, until retirement. After retiring from a full-time job, he continued doing what he loved the most, construction and carpentry as he would say he would feel ill when he was not working. He loved architecture and building, but not more than his children. Juan was full of life and was always very happy and go-lucky. He touched the lives of everyone he met. Acquaintances always turned into friends. He was always eager to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his children from his first marriage Belma (Frank) Vega of Mission, Juan Javier Guerrero of Mission, Anna D. Hodges of Breckenridge, MN., Jose (Sandra) Guerrero of Moorhead, MN., his current wife, Maria G. and son, Juan R. of Mission, multiple siblings from Mission and Hampton, IA, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ignacia and Jose, brothers Jose, Victoriano, Antonio, and Manuel, son Joel and grandson John Henry. Visitation will be held on September 22nd from 5 to 9, a drive by blessing at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and graveside services at Valley Memorial Gardens will be held on September 23rd at 8 am. Ric Brown Family Funeral Home is in charge the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store