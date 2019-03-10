|
|
Juan Jose Hernandez, 67, passed away on March 5, 2019 in Edinburg, TX. He was born in Littlefield, TX on November 19, 1951 to Juan and Manuela Hernandez.
He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Hernandez and his brother, Eddie Hernandez.
Juan is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Hernandez; his mother, Manuela Hernandez; daughter, Amy (Tony) Garza; granddaughters, Abbigail & Adaline; 8 sisters, 3 brothers and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm with the Memorial Service at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 10, 2019