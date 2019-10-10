|
|
PHARR - Juan Hernandez Sandoval, 72, went home to the Lord Monday, October 7, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital.
Born in Guanajuato, MX, he had lived in Pharr since 2003. Juan was a family-oriented man that enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren. His favorite phrase was, "naca-naca". He enjoyed word puzzles and the outdoors. Mr. Hernandez is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Margarito Hernandez and Micaela Sandoval de Hernandez; and a sister, Maria de Jesus Ortiz.
Mr. Hernandez is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Alberta Corona de Hernandez; four daughters, Blanca Nelly (Karl Marquez) Hernandez, San Juanita Rodriguez, Claudia (Antonio) Hernandez, Aracely (Jose) Bazan; 11 grandchildren, Karla, Karl Jr., Jerry, Jaime Jr., Aimee, Elky, Anthony, John, Brandon, Ashley, Jaiden; and a sister, Eva Ramirez.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019