Juan Jacinto Rojas
Alamo - Our beloved father, Juan Jacinto Rojas, will live on within the memories and hearts; of those who were held dearly to him. He has peacefully returned home with the lord on, October 8 ,2020. He was born into this world by our lord and savior on, July 25 ,1952, in Donna TX, to +Francisco Rojas and +Antonia Jacinto Rojas; brother +Rogelio (Connie) Rojas, survived by his wife; Elvia Rojas. Son's: Jesus Rojas; Juan Rojas Jr. Daughter's: Adriana (Joe) Cruz; Melissa (Joey T.) Rojas; Priscilla (Jerry) Ortega & 27 Grandchildren & 6 Great-grandchildren. Sister's: Francisca (Moises) Hernandez; Margarita (Andres) Matamoros; Cris (Rick) Trejo, Alma (Juan) Casarez; Brother's: Victor (Rosalinda) Rojas; Juan Luis Rojas; Frank (+Norma) Rojas.

Your wings were ready

But our hearts were not

You will forever live in our hearts

(El Chico Boy)

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday Oct. 16, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna. Interment will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
October 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15

