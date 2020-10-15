Alamo - Our beloved father, Juan Jacinto Rojas, will live on within the memories and hearts; of those who were held dearly to him. He has peacefully returned home with the lord on, October 8 ,2020. He was born into this world by our lord and savior on, July 25 ,1952, in Donna TX, to +Francisco Rojas and +Antonia Jacinto Rojas; brother +Rogelio (Connie) Rojas, survived by his wife; Elvia Rojas. Son's: Jesus Rojas; Juan Rojas Jr. Daughter's: Adriana (Joe) Cruz; Melissa (Joey T.) Rojas; Priscilla (Jerry) Ortega & 27 Grandchildren & 6 Great-grandchildren. Sister's: Francisca (Moises) Hernandez; Margarita (Andres) Matamoros; Cris (Rick) Trejo, Alma (Juan) Casarez; Brother's: Victor (Rosalinda) Rojas; Juan Luis Rojas; Frank (+Norma) Rojas.Your wings were readyBut our hearts were notYou will forever live in our hearts(El Chico Boy)Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday Oct. 16, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna. Interment will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.