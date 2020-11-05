1/1
Juan Javier Guerrero Jr.
1990 - 2020
Mission - Juan Javier Guerrero Jr. was born on December 31, 1990 in McAllen, Texas and went to the Lord October 28, 2020. JJ was an incredible father, son, and brother. JJ fought and defeated cancer in 2011. After beating cancer he went on to become a professional boxer, he will always be our champ "El Puma". He made his debut as a professional boxer on October 5, 2012. At a very young age he was athletically talented, still holding a Track and Field record at Kenneth White Jr. High. His death has left a huge void in all of those who knew him and loved him. He had an unforgettable smile and laughter.

JJ is preceded in death by paternal grandfather Juan Guerrero, maternal grandmother Julie Benavidez, uncle Joel Guerrero, and cousin John Henry "Tank" Vega.

JJ is survived by his loving mother Josie and step father Emilio Garcia, his father Juan Javier Guerrero, sisters Jacqueline (Roel) Charles and Joelynn, brother Julian, his beautiful children Jaylyn, Julius, Joseph, Jeremy, and Jacob as well as maternal grandfather Jose C. Gonzalez, paternal grandmother Maria Ramos, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2:00 - 9:00 pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral home in Mission. Funeral mass will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 12:00 pm, interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Monitor on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
