Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana
2020 W. Jackson Ave.
McAllen, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana
2020 W. Jackson Ave.
McAllen, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana
2020 W. Jackson Ave.
McAllen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Mata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Jesus "Chuy" Mata


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Jesus "Chuy" Mata Obituary
McAllen, TX - Juan Jesus Mata (Chuy), 35, passed away August 27, 2019 in Cotulla, Tx. He was born in McAllen, TX on March 13, 1984 to Luis Rey and Eva Perez Mata.

He is preceded in death by his father Luis Rey Mata, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Juan is survived by his wife, Valerie Mireles Mata; children, Allyson Faith Mata, Emily Sophia Mata and Benjamin Rey Mata; siblings, Eva G. (Jaime) Juarez and Melissa A. (Marc) Alejandro; nephews, Jacob & Aaron; nieces, Delilah, Abby & Alyssa; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will take place at Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12pm-9pm with a prayer service at 6:30pm. Funeral Service will take place Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9:30am at Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana, 2020 W. Jackson Ave. McAllen, TX 78501. Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, TX.

Juan (Chuy, Jay, Mata) was a loving husband, father, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. The Mata family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all our family, friends, Pastors Miguel and Vivian Rodriguez and all our family in Christ at Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.