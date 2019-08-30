|
McAllen, TX - Juan Jesus Mata (Chuy), 35, passed away August 27, 2019 in Cotulla, Tx. He was born in McAllen, TX on March 13, 1984 to Luis Rey and Eva Perez Mata.
He is preceded in death by his father Luis Rey Mata, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Juan is survived by his wife, Valerie Mireles Mata; children, Allyson Faith Mata, Emily Sophia Mata and Benjamin Rey Mata; siblings, Eva G. (Jaime) Juarez and Melissa A. (Marc) Alejandro; nephews, Jacob & Aaron; nieces, Delilah, Abby & Alyssa; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation will take place at Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12pm-9pm with a prayer service at 6:30pm. Funeral Service will take place Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9:30am at Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana, 2020 W. Jackson Ave. McAllen, TX 78501. Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, TX.
Juan (Chuy, Jay, Mata) was a loving husband, father, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. The Mata family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all our family, friends, Pastors Miguel and Vivian Rodriguez and all our family in Christ at Iglesia Evangelica Cristiana.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2019