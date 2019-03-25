|
MCALLEN - Juan Jose Nassiff, 73, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born to Juan Daniel Nassiff and Leonilda "Nona" Nassiff on August 21, 1945 in Rio Grande City, Texas. Left to cherish his memory is his loving spouse Mrs. Maria Elena Moreno Nassiff and children: Juan J. Nassiff Jr. (Tiffany Dillon Nassiff of Atlanta, GA), Alonzo Ali Nassiff (Bertha Salinas Nassiff of Pamlhurst, Tx), Yamil I. Nassiff (Alexandra Tamayo Nassiff of McAllen, Tx), grandchildren: Alissandro, Alizma, Diego, Camila, Aria and Sebastian. Preceded in death by in laws Mr. Alonzo Moreno Garcia and Mrs. Ninfa Garcia de Moreno
Family will receive family and friends Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Rodriguez Funeral Home of Roma, Tx. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4 pm, Monday, March 25, at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in La Rosita, Tx. Interment will follow at Los Barrera Cemetery in La Rosita, Tx. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rodriguez Funeral Home of Roma, Tx.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2019