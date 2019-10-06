Home

Vaughan Funeral Home - Donna
1701 E Business 83
Donna, TX 78537
956-464-3661
Juan Jose Zuniga Obituary
Donna - Donna; Juan Jose Zuniga, known to his friends as Joe, 67, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Weslaco, TX.

He was born December 21, 1951, in Weslaco Tx to Juan? and Juanita? Zuniga.

J.J. had a great love and passion for music, he was never too far from his sad and was always happy to play for any occassion. His favoratie music to play and listen to was tejano and jazz, he was a singer, songwriter, and musician, and a big fan of the Miami Dolphins.

J.J. is survived by his loving wife Sofia Zuniga, his four children John J. Zuniga, Kath-Lynn C. Zuniga, April J. (Valentin) Yanez and William C. Zuniga, his two sisters Gloria Estrada and Irma Paxton, and his two wonderful grandchildren Jaelen Jade Zuniga and Julius James Zuniga, and the countless friends who will miss him greatly.

Visitation will be held at Vaughan funeral home Sunday, October 6, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. Rosary service to begin at 7:00 p.m. and viewing to continue Monday October 7 at 8:30 a.m.

The service will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at approximately at 11:00 a.m.

Pallbearers will be John J. Zuniga, William C. Zuniga, Valentin Yanez, Julius J. Zuniga, Gilbert Ramirez Jr. and Mike Ramirez Jr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 6, 2019
