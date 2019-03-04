|
Weslaco - Juan L. Martinez, 37, passed away to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. Juan was born November 28, 1981 to Rodolfo Carlos & Dominga Martinez in Aurora, IL. He is preceded in death by his father. Juan is survived by his mother, Dominga Martinez of Weslaco, TX & brother, Rodolfo Carlos Martinez, Jr. of Pedria, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels with a 7:00 p.m. rosary. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Officiating will be Deacon Jesus Aguayo. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jose Perez, Esteban Perez, Gustavo Gonzalez, Rene Martinez, Jr., Roy Martinez & Rolando Martinez, Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX 6(956) 969-1461.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 4, 2019