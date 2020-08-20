Edinburg - Juan Laurenzo Morales went home to the Lord, August 1, 2020 at the age of 43 in Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. He was a loving father, son, uncle and nephew. On his extra time he enjoyed carpentry work, mechanics and coin collecting. Proceeded in death by his wife Martina Gonzalez; siblings Rosa Linda Martinez, Jesus Morales and his father Jesus Lopez Cervantes. He is survied by his children Ashley Gonzalez, Gabrielle Nino, Juan Morales his grandchildren; Izayah Santiago, Kamyla Martina Perez and Kynzie Martina Perez his siblings; Sonia Morales, Andrea Morales, Liandra Rodriguez, Roel Angel Martinez and numerous amount of loving family members.



A memorial service will be held August 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at 1004 E. Sunrise Circle in Edinburg, Texas at The Morales Residence.



