Juan Manuel "Johnny" Cantu Obituary
Edinburg - Juan Manuel (Johnny) Cantu, 70, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Houston Methodist Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Rachel Rivera Cantu; three children, Dina, Lori and Johnny Jr.; several grandchildren.

Join us in reminiscing his life on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to PAWS Laurie P. Andrews Center (Animal Shelter) in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 17, 2019
