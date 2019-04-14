McAllen, TX - On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Juan Manuel Martinez, loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 75.



He was born in McAllen, TX on August 30, 1943 to Manuel and Ester Martinez. Juan was a Vietnam Combat Medic in 1968 through 1969, worked in construction with his father, proudly served and retired as a McAllen Firefighter, and owned Judy's Flower Shop with his wife Maria O. Martinez who he married on August 4, 1968. Together they raised two sets of twins, Judy and Juan Jr., and Janice and Jacqueline.



Juan had a passion for working with his hands. For anyone that knew him, you know he was a man that always had his hands in multiple projects either at his famous "Apartments" on 20th St. or over at the Flower Shop on 17th St. He was a man that stayed active to the very end. Besides his passion as a handyman, Juan's true love was for his family! Juan adored his "One and Only" whom he "Loved Like the 1st Day" wife Maria, his four kids, and all his grandchildren. He would always talk about the good old days when all his brother firefighters used to pitch in for groceries to do cookouts at the station, his family trips across Mexico, and South Texas for Folklorico dance competitions for his daughters.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Ester Martinez; sisters, Marta Garcia, Diana Villanueva; and his brother, Heriberto Martinez.



Juan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria Oralia Martinez, daughter Judy Marlene and Jesus Villarreal, son Juan Manuel and Florangeli Martinez Jr., daughter Janice and Martin Hinojosa III, daughter Jacqueline Martinez; grandchildren, Justin Mathew, Jesus Marcos, Jonathan Michael, Juan Manuel III, JoVanna, Jesus, Bryant, Brandon, Jenna Denae, Jordan Wyatt; great grandchild, Destiny Janice, and his numerous extended family and friends who included his brothers at the McAllen Fire Department and Veterans of the United States Army.



He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, mentor, and friend who touched and impacted so many throughout his lifetime. We will also remember his trademark of a voice that sounded like a person doing a TV/Radio commercial or the voice of a sports commentator, and let's not forget his smile that was so big and bright that it could light up the darkest sky and brighten the gloomiest days.



Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, at Del Angel Funeral Home 3611 N Taylor Rd., Mission, TX 78573 from 1pm to 7pm. Rosary will follow immediately at 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on 620 N Dunlap Ave., Mission, TX 78572. Flowers may be sent to Del Angel Funeral Home.



He will be forever missed, but never forgotten! Published in The Monitor on Apr. 14, 2019