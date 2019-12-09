|
|
Hidalgo, TX - Juan Manuel Ramirez, 55, went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1964 to Jose and San Juana Ramirez.
He was preceded in death by his mother, San Juana Ramirez; grandmother, Catalina Zavala; and sister, Silvia Ramirez.
Juan is survived by his wife, Claudia I. Guzman-Ramirez; children, Analaura Vela and her husband Ramon Vela III, Dominga Ramirez, Cynthia Ann Ramirez, Katheryn Jean Ramirez-Palacios; father, Jose Ramirez; grandchildren, Ramon Vela IV, Everlynn B. Marquez Ramirez, Ian Jayce Marquez Ramirez; nephew, Jesus Bolanos Ramirez and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 9:00pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel with a Rosary at 7:00pm.
Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel in Mission, 3611 N Taylor Rd. Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 9, 2019