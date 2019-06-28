Home

DONNA - Donna/Mexico- Juan Martinez, age 63 entered eternal rest on Tuesday June 25, 2019. Juan born in Donna, Texas to Guadalupe and Eliza Olivares Martinez on November 22, 1955. Juan enjoyed the outdoors, he loved fighting roosters and racing horses. Juan was loved, cherished and respected by many. Left to cherish his memories are his children: Juan Martinez Jr. (Isabel), Daniel Martinez (Karen), Vanessa Martinez Sanchez (Phillip), and Jose Guadalupe Martinez (Rebecca) and mother Belen Alba. He is also survived by his brother: Ramon Deonicio Martinez (Yolando), his sisters: Ofilia Martinez and Marta (Mayo) Martinez, grand children: Daniel, Justin, Eliza and Lou Martinez and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Francisco "Pancho" Martinez. A very special THANK YOU to everyone that has expressed their condolences and offered their services. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 1am to 6:30pm at Vaughan Funeral Home in Donna with a Holy Mass to be celebrate at 7:00pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donna. Viewing will continue on Saturday from 3 to 9pm with the holy rosary to be recited at 7pm.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Vaughan Funeral Home of Donna.
Published in The Monitor on June 28, 2019
