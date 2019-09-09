|
Granjeno - Juan Mendoza Sr. 81, entered into eternal rest on Friday September 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born to Teodoso and Michaela Mendoza on January 10, 1938 in Mission. He is preceded in death by his two children Aaron and Anne Margaret Mendoza. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 61 years, Delia A. Mendoza, his 8 children: Marina (Will) Lopez, Mario Mendoza, Gustavo (Josie) Mendoza, John H. (Rebecca) Mendoza, Rosie (Rick) Guerra, Juan Jr. (Reny) Mendoza, Eliza (Eddie) De Rueda, and Ted (Claudia) Mendoza, his 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, his sister Juanita Madero, and several nieces and nephews. Juan was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to all.
Juan loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching baseball, and was an active member of his church and community.
A special thank you to Father Ignacio and congregation for all their loving care and support. Also thank you to all the medical staff that supported Juan and his family throughout this time.
Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Virgil Wilson Memorial Chapel in Mission, Texas. Funeral mass will be officiated on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Granjeno, Texas. Interment will follow at Granjeno City Cemetery in Granjeno, Texas. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 9, 2019