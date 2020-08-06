Pharr - Juan Montemayor Jr., 90, entered eternal rest Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Mr. Montemayor was a veteran of the United States Army.He is preceded in death by his wife, Jesusita Montemayor; and a daughter, Perlita Montemayor.Mr. Montemayor is survived by three children and 12 grandchildren.The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Mohun for his kindness.Graveside service was held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services were under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.