Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Rio Grande City, TX
Juan Pena Guerra Obituary
Rio Grande City - Juan Pena Guerra, 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Doctor's Hospital at the Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas. Born to Carolina Pena and Alfonso Guerra on June 23, 1947, in Rio Grande City, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Rio Grande City, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Angelita Gloria Guerra (Angie); two sons, Eli Juan Guerra (Evelyn) and Eduardo (Syntia) Guerra. His grandchildren, Jessica Guerra, Jenessa Guerra, Justin Elijuah Guerra and Eliana Guerra. His brothers, Armando (Hilda) Guerra, Adan (Irma) Guerra, Luis Guerra, Javier N. Guerra (Nereyda), Eloy (Josefa) Guerra, Amador (Enriqueta) Chavarria, his sisters, Victoria (Ramon) Corona, and Melba Diana Guerra. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Sanchez Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church of Rio Grande City. Burial will follow to the City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements and services are being directed by Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on July 28, 2019
