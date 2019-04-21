McAllen - Juan "John" R. Mora entered eternal rest to His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 17, 2019. Born in McAllen on March 10, 1949 to Francisco A. Mora and Carmen J. Mora. He loved his family deeply and always wanted the best for them.



He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of fifty years: Connie and his two sons: Johnny (Rosie) and Bobby (Laly). He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jonathan, Jadon, Jocelyn, Jacquelyn, Bobby, Joseph and Neylani which were his pride and joy. Also survived by brothers: Frank, Ralph, Luis (Janet) and sister: Carmen (Tony) Estrada.



The family grieves and he will be greatly missed, but we know this is not the end.



"For to me, living means living for Christ, and dying is even better." Philippians 1:21



Viewing and service will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Conway Avenue Baptist Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 21, 2019