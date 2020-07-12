1/1
Juan Rosalez Sr.
Pharr - Juan Rosalez Sr., 71, went home to our Lord Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Mr. Rosalez was born and lived in Pharr all of his life.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria Anita Carranza-Rosalez; and his parents, Anastacio and Guadalupe Rosalez.

Mr. Rosalez is survived by his three children, Juan (Margarita) Rosalez Jr., Odilia (Alejandro) Rosalez-Dorado both of Pharr, Alejos Jovane (Erika Vanessa Vasquez) Rosalez of Alamo; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Aida (Antonio) Alfaro of McAllen, Inez Rosalez of Alamo, Eloy (Rosalinda) Rosalez of Pharr, Raquel (Tomas) Arista of Donna; and America (Greg Sanchez) Marez of Alamo; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
