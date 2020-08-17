Pharr - Juan Serna Sr., 97, entered eternal rest Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born and raised in Pharr, as he loved to tell anyone he met. Our Dad was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946 during WWII. After his discharge, he returned home to marry his love, Olivia Ramos on July 28th, 1946. He then continued his service to the country he loved in the Army National Guard for 25 years. He was employed for 30 years for the Texas Highway Department and Transportation and retired in 1984. After retirement, Dad spent his mornings delivering his famous breakfast tacos to his children and their coworkers employed across the PSJA school district. His days were spent being the grandkids' personal taxi service, and he enjoyed every minute of it. Dad loved to cook, and we all looked forward to the first cold front blowing in for his amazing chili. His other pastimes included working his yard, growing his hibiscus and roses and of course, his scratch offs. Dad was the friendliest, and always enjoyed striking up a conversation with anyone and sharing stories of his Army days or of his family's accomplishments of which he was so proud. He loved to dance, and loved a party, especially when he was the guest of honor. He will be greatly missed and will always be remembered as a loving, caring husband, father, and a grandpa who adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Refugia Serna, his eldest son, Juan Serna, Jr. (Diana), and seven of his eight siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Olivia Serna, five daughters, Hilda (Guadalupe) Hernandez of Bay City, Michigan, Laly (Victor) Hernandez of San Juan, Sylvia Dimas of McAllen, Melinda (Richard) Villarreal of Pharr, Gloria (Mike) Fleming of Chandler, Arizona, one son, Jaime Serna of Pharr, 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Raquel Flores of Mount Prospect, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. remembrance service, today, Monday, August 17 at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Interment will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. If you are not able to attend, please visit live webcasting online at www.legacychapelsrgv.com