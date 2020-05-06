Juan Tijerina
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Juan Tijerina, born on May 8th 1937 in Tamaulipas, Mexico, passed away peacefully at Edinburg Regional Medical center, Texas on May 04, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife: Rebecca Tijerina, and his parents Jose and Teodocia Tijerina, Leonel Tijerina, Ramiro Tijerina, Their son Ferdinando Tijerina. Juan is survived by his Siblings; Jose Ruben Tijerina, Irma Gloria Rodriguez, David Tijerina, children: Mirtha M. (Orlando) Villarreal, Esmeralda (David) Villarreal, and Ferdinando (Crystal) Tijerina; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Wednesday 5/6/2020 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with a 7:00pm Rosary; Thursday 5/7/20 at 12pm - 1:50pm at Vaughan Watson Funeral Home in Edinburg. Burial and grave side service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg at 2:00pm. Vaughan Watson Funeral Home of Edinburg is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan Funeral Home Inc.
812 E Cano St
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved