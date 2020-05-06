Edinburg - Juan Tijerina, born on May 8th 1937 in Tamaulipas, Mexico, passed away peacefully at Edinburg Regional Medical center, Texas on May 04, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife: Rebecca Tijerina, and his parents Jose and Teodocia Tijerina, Leonel Tijerina, Ramiro Tijerina, Their son Ferdinando Tijerina. Juan is survived by his Siblings; Jose Ruben Tijerina, Irma Gloria Rodriguez, David Tijerina, children: Mirtha M. (Orlando) Villarreal, Esmeralda (David) Villarreal, and Ferdinando (Crystal) Tijerina; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Wednesday 5/6/2020 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with a 7:00pm Rosary; Thursday 5/7/20 at 12pm - 1:50pm at Vaughan Watson Funeral Home in Edinburg. Burial and grave side service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg at 2:00pm. Vaughan Watson Funeral Home of Edinburg is in charge of funeral arrangements.



