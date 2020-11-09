Edinburg - Juan Trejo Jr., 43, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Felicita Morales Trejo; maternal grandparents, Ponciano and Porfiria Morales; and paternal grandparents, Norberto and Evangelina Trejo.Mr. Trejo is survived by his father, Juan Trejo Sr.; and a brother, Stephen James (Priscilla) Trejo.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. service today, November 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Prayer will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.