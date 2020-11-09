1/1
Juan Trejo Jr.
Edinburg - Juan Trejo Jr., 43, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Felicita Morales Trejo; maternal grandparents, Ponciano and Porfiria Morales; and paternal grandparents, Norberto and Evangelina Trejo.

Mr. Trejo is survived by his father, Juan Trejo Sr.; and a brother, Stephen James (Priscilla) Trejo.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. service today, November 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Prayer will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
9
Service
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
10
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Val Verde Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
