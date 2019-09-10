Home

Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Iglesia Del Pueblo
7500 West Expressway 83rd
Mission, TX
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Iglesia Del Pueblo
7500 West Expressway 83rd
Mission, TX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Iglesia Del Pueblo 7500
7500 West Expressway 83rd
Mission, TX
Juan Villarreal


1937 - 2019
Juan Villarreal Obituary
Alton - Juan Villarreal, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He was born in Diaz Ordaz Tamaulipas, Mexico on Oct 2, 1937. Juan was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Rosenda Villarreal and one son, David Villarreal.

He was married to his wife Martha Villarreal Rivera for over 56 years. Juan was employed at Starr Camargo Bridge Company as International Relations Director for over 30 years where he was able to effectively work with both Mexico and US Governments to help enhance international trade.

Juan's passion was helping people. He was a strict father whose main goal was to raise his children to grow up to be good hardworking sons and daughters.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Martha Villarreal from Alton; his children, Rigoberto Villarreal, Javier (Noemi) Villarreal, Everardo (Ruth) Villarreal all from Mission, and Martha (Jaime) Ramirez, and Oralia (Armando) Garza both from Palmhurst. He is also survived by one sister, Maria Odilia Villarreal from Mission; 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 1:30pm to 8:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm at Iglesia Del Pueblo 7500 West Expressway 83rd Mission, Texas 78572. Funeral service will be officiated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Iglesia Del Pueblo in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 10, 2019
