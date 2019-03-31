Home

Juana Guajardo

Juana Guajardo Obituary
San Juan - Juana Guajardo, 92, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at San Juan Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eulogio Guajardo, Sr.; a daughter, Angelica Kelso; her parents, Encarnacion and Amalia Garza; three brothers; two sisters; three grandchildren, Humberto Guajardo, Eulogio Guajardo, III, Sandy McCormick; and one great-great-grandson, Joseph Isaec Jackson.

Mrs. Guajardo is survived by her children, Guadalupe (Ruben) Calderon of California, Ricardo Guajardo, Eulogio (Olivia) Guajardo, Jr., both of San Juan, Maria De La Luz Rodriguez of Alamo, Juanita (John) McCormick of Bonne Terre, MO, Amalia (Mario) Mendoza of Pharr, Aracelia Guajardo of San Juan, Luisa (Benito) Ramos of Edinburg; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Flor Estela Escalante of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary Monday, April 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 31, 2019
