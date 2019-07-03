|
Pharr - Juana Maria Gonzalez, age 95, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at her residence in Pharr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mariano & Francisca Gonzalez; brother, Paulo Gonzalez; sisters, Andres Vela & Isabel Diaz. She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Ramirez; brother, Rafael Gonzalez; sister, Elvira Gonzalez; 6 grandchildren, Zoila Martinez, Linda (Jose) Corpus, Bertha (Osvaldo Jr.) Ochoa, Jesse (Jeanna) Ramirez, Rosalinda Ramirez & Randy (Rikki) Ramirez; 12 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on July 3, 2019