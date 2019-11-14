|
EDINBURG - Juana P. Palomares, 86, went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2019 at her Edinburg residence. She was born on January, 4, 1933 to Fermin and Cleofas Perez in Mexico. She is preceded in death by her husband, Margarito B. Palomares, her parents; Fermin and Cleofas Perez, her brothers; Ruben Perez Sarmiento, Eulogio Perez Sarmiento, and Ramiro Perez Sarmiento, and 1 great-grandson, Leo Salazar. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Margarito Palomares III, Jaime Palomares, Joel David Palomares, Edmundo Palomares, Ariel Palomares, and Griselda Palomares. She also leaves behind her siblings; Fermin Perez Jr., Jovita P. Rodriguez, Josefina P. Martinez, and Martha P. Gonzalez, and 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral services and arrangements are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 14, 2019