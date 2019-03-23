MCALLEN - Juana P. Ramirez, 88, left to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Colonial Manor in Pharr. She was born to Refugio Perez and Soila Reyes Perez on June 12, 1930 in Bishop, Texas. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Ramiro Ramirez Sr. and their daughter, Roxanne Smith; who have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Rosa Linda Ramirez, Ramiro (Orfelinda) Ramirez Jr., Rachel (Carlos) Garza, Rina (Robert) Casas, Rene Ramirez, eight grandchild and four great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her siblings: Frumencio Perez, Lorenzo Perez, Hipolita Flores, Guadalupe Casares and Jose R. Perez.



Family will receive friends Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 23, 2019